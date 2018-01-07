Фотограф сделал серию снимков вымирающих животных

СУХУМ, 7 янв — Sputnik. Лондонский фотограф Тим Флах сделал серию снимков животных, находящихся под угрозой исчезновения, сообщает РИА Новости.
На съемки у него ушло два года.
На фото показаны сайгак, ирбис, китоглав, бегемот, филиппинский орел, ринопитек и многие другие. Некоторых из них осталось всего несколько сот особей.
The Saiga Antelope is relatively unknown and would look right at home in the #Cantina from @starwars! They are in fact found on the Eurasian Steppe and sadly listed as Critically Endangered on the @IUCNRedList #TheLastJedi #WildlifeConservation @SaigaCA #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/ITY7GZ4mll— Tim Flach (@TimFlach) 13 декабря 2017 г.
#SnowLeopard is one of the most endangered big cats, its mountain territories shrinking due to farming & climate change with an average of 4 killed every week since 08. Around 4 to 7,000 remain in the wild — #IUCNRedList: Endangered #InternationalMountainDay #MountainDay @IUCN pic.twitter.com/LWdLCfGktw— Tim Flach (@TimFlach) 11 декабря 2017 г.
The Shoebill is a large stork like bird that spends its time foraging for fish in East African swampland. As a result of habitat distraction this magnificent bird is considered Vulnerable on the #IUCNRedList #Shoebill #WildlifeConservation #SaveWildlife pic.twitter.com/w4cywZc3sT— Tim Flach (@TimFlach) 5 декабря 2017 г.
Common Hippopotamus | #IUCNRedList: Vulnerable | Eradicating the ivory trade will be a tall challenge. Hippo teeth are highly sought after but until the law is enforced on the ground, Hippo fortunes will continue to founder. #Conservation #Environment #Endangered pic.twitter.com/5G5yvAgcc7— Tim Flach (@TimFlach) 30 ноября 2017 г.
The Philippine Eagle has the largest wing span of any eagle at 2 metres, and is only found on the Philippine islands where it is the national bird. @IUCNRedList: Critically Endangered @IUCN @PhilEagleFdn #saveourspecies #stopextinction #wildlifeconservation pic.twitter.com/KLgrrtYpC2— Tim Flach (@TimFlach) 4 января 2018 г.
Local people describe the Yunnan snub-nose monkey as their ancestor, calling them ‘wild men of the mountains’. They live at a higher altitude than any primate in the dense bamboo thickets of the Henduan mountains in south-western China. @IUCNRedList: Endangered #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/49o5HMHaDx— Tim Flach (@TimFlach) 3 января 2018 г.
On #NationalBirdDay here's a sneak peek at the first image of my proposed bird book. Over the next 2 years I'll be photographing everything from Chickens to Eagles! Abe is a Great Grey Owl, part of the @LondonFalconry team. Any suggestions of 'must have' birds for this book? pic.twitter.com/R9bIH0o2ru— Tim Flach (@TimFlach) 5 января 2018 г.