Детеныш манула

Фотограф сделал серию снимков вымирающих животных

© Sputnik. Максим Блинов
Новости
Получить короткую ссылку
7 0 0

Около двух лет потребовалось фотографу Тиму Флаху, чтобы сделать серию фотографий вымирающих животных.

СУХУМ, 7 янв — Sputnik. Лондонский фотограф Тим Флах сделал серию снимков животных, находящихся под угрозой исчезновения, сообщает РИА Новости.

На съемки у него ушло два года.

На фото показаны сайгак, ирбис, китоглав, бегемот, филиппинский орел, ринопитек и многие другие. Некоторых из них осталось всего несколько сот особей.

Все снимки он собрал книге Endangered ("В опасности"). И в ближайшие два года Флах будет работать над новой фото-книгой, посвященной птицам. По его словам, он будет фотографировать "всех, от куриц до орлов". На своей странице в Twitter он уже опубликовал первое фото в рамках этого проекта. На нем изображена бородатая неясыть.



