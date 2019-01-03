Ушел из жизни 105-летний создатель мультфильмов Disney Дон Ласк

СУХУМ, 3 янв - Sputnik. Последний аниматор "золотого века" студии Walt Disney Дон Ласк скончался в США на 106-м году жизни, сообщает РИА Новости со ссылкой на издание Hollywood Reporter.
Как сообщил сын аниматора, Дон Ласк скончался 30 декабря в доме престарелых в Калифорнии, пишет издание.
We are saddened by the loss of veteran Animator, Don Lusk; who passed away on the 30th of December. Don was considered the last surviving artist from Disney Animation’s early period. Don’s professional career started when he was employed by the Studio in 1933. Some of his more notable work included the feature films SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS, PINOCCHIO, FANTASIA, BAMBI, SONG OF THE SOUTH, CINDERELLA, ALICE IN WONDERLAND, PETER PAN, LADY AND THE TRAMP, and SLEEPING BEAUTY. His other work for Disney included character animation on FARMYARD SYMPHONY, HOW TO FISH, FUN AND FANCY FREE, MELODY TIME (“Once Upon a Wintertime", "The Legend of Johnny Appleseed" and "Trees" sequences), SO DEAR TO MY HEART, THE ADVENTURES OF ICHABOD AND MR. TOAD (“The Wind in the Willows" sequence), LAMBERT THE SHEEPISH LION, TRICK OR TREAT, BEN AND ME, the DISNEYLAND episodes "The Donald Duck Story", "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow", "A Day in the Life of Donald Duck", and "The Great Cat Family", and ONE HUNDRED AND ONE DALMATIANS. With the exception of military service and the animators strike, Don finished his work at the Studio by 1960. He continued to work as an animator during the 1960s and 1970s, most notably for the Hanna-Barbera studio. Don was 105 years young. Our sympathies and condolences go out to Don’s family, friends, and colleagues.
Ласк работал в студии Walt Disney с 1993 по 1960 и принимал участие в создании таких мультфильмов, как "Пиноккио"(1940) , "Бэмби"(1942), "Золушка"(1950), "Алиса в стране чудес"(1951), "Питер Пен"(1953), "101 далматинец" (1961) и другие.
После ухода из Disney он присоединился к анимационной студии режиссера Билла Мелендеса, где работал над созданием мультфильмов "Снупи, вернись домой" и "Мальчик по имени Чарли Браун".
Американская студия The Walt Disney Company была основана Уолтом Диснеем в 1923 году. Это одна из крупнейших компаний в США и один из мировых лидеров индустрии развлечений.