ФБР назвало самого кровавого серийного убийцу в истории США

The #FBI is seeking the public's help in identifying victims of serial killer Samuel Little, who has confessed to strangling 93 people between 1970 & 2005. If you can help us close these cases, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to https://t.co/48YS0bhSbP. https://t.co/u5gnT7Qobd pic.twitter.com/6fsPBDFEd5