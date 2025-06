Олимпийцы Абхазии: победители и призеры главных спортивных соревнований

© AFP 2023 / MARWAN NAAMANI (LtoR) Bronze medallists Uzbekistan's Soslan Tigiev and Russia's Denis Tsargush pose on the podium of the Men's 74kg Freestyle on August 10, 2012 during the wrestling event of the London 2012 Olympic Games. AFP PHOTO / MARWAN NAAMANI (Photo credit should read MARWAN NAAMANI/AFP/GettyImages)